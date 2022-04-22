City of Charlotte hopes to have 100% of its fleet and facilities fueled by zero-carbon sources by 2030

The city of Charlotte is working to meet its goal to become a low-carbon city by 2050.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In efforts to create cleaner air for the Charlotte region, the city is working to have 100% of its fleet and facilities fueled by zero-carbon sources by 2030.

Charlotte City Council approved a pilot program between CATS and eTransenergy back in 2018. They're hoping this program will help them meet their goal to make Charlotte a low-carbon city by 2050.

The city's fleet is made up of more than 4,200 vehicles from fire trucks to small sedans, but of that total only 88 of the vehicles are electric. Electric vehicles make up about 2% of the total number, which makes it a very ambitious goal for them to hit within the next eight years.

"What we are really talking about here is the health of our community and our impact on climate," Sarah Hazel, the sustainability and resilience officer for Charlotte, said.

"We are focused on whether the technology is there and replacing vehicles where there is an electric vehicle option," she added.

Hazel said as they continue to test newer technology to ensure it meets service delivery needs, one of the biggest factors in helping them reach their goal is community and individual efforts.

"We haven’t been doing the work for decades, so there is a lot to do in a short period of time," Eric Zaverl, with Sustain Charlotte, said.

He said to help combat a problem that’s been ongoing for years, they’re advocating for smart land use and transportation choices.

"The history of separating where people work has caused so much driving and so much sitting in our cars, which also causes so many health issues as a nation," Zaverl said.

He said to bring change, they’re working to educate the community and provide people with a different experience that’s more sustainable.

"It's about creating not just a more efficient and low carbon city, but also its more enjoyable city," Zaverl said.

The city said they’re also hoping to create a bike-friendly, walkable, and public transit-friendly community.

They said that’s another huge component of helping them meet their 2050 goal.

In honor of Earth Day, Sustain Charlotte is honoring our region's smart growth and sustainability leaders.

You can find more information about the event here: Charlotte Sustainability Awards - Sustain Charlotte.

