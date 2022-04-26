One of the country's largest greenhouses in our backyard celebrates its 50th anniversary.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the nation's largest greenhouses is celebrating its golden anniversary right here in the Carolinas.

With one greenhouse in Huntersville and another south of the state line in York - Metrolina's greenhouses have become a powerhouse in the plant world over the past 50 years.

The wholesale greenhouse produces some 75 million plants a year.

You name it they grow it.

Everything from annuals to perennials from shrubs to trees. Each of those ornamentals are protected from the outdoor elements and carefully tended to in these incubated environments - called greenhouses.

Congrats to @MetrolinaGHS on your 50th Anniversary as we stand in awe of blossoming supply of annuals @wcnc 🌸🌸🌸🌸 See the story at 4 p.m. https://t.co/0h55T118To pic.twitter.com/uRPDM97wiG — KJ Jacobs (@KJJacobsWCNC) April 26, 2022

In fact, the Huntersville location is home the largest single-site, heated greenhouse operation in the country.

But building this powerhouse of a greenhouse has taken years of hard work, dedication and science.

"So, we're very thankful for our 1,200 full-time employees between our two locations and multiple businesses. And we're thankful for all the customers we have as well. Obviously, like I said. We would not be standing here today without either one of those things. Abe and I and our two brothers we can't do all the work anyway so we got to have employees to help get everything done that we need to do," Art VanWingerden - Metrolina Greenhouses Co-Owner .

Once the plants come of age, they are sold and shipped out to big box retailers all across the nation.