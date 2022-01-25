Coast Guard to begin removing fuel from grounded OBX yacht

The National Parks Service said the "Vivens Aqua" ran aground near the southern end of Ocracoke Island early Tuesday morning.

OCRACOKE, N.C. — A 55-foot yacht has run aground at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said.

The yacht, named "Vivens Aqua," reportedly grounded near the south end of Ocracoke Island around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

There's no word on what led the yacht to become grounded.

The National Park Service said efforts to tow the yacht off the beach have so far been unsuccessful.

On Friday, Park Service officials said the U.S. Coast Guard would begin overseeing the removal of fuel from the yacht, making the vessel lighter in weight and possibly easier to refloat.