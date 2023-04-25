New city program aims to cut energy use in the Queen City

The program is meant to help business owners as they track and ultimately reduce energy usage.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's building sector accounts for half of the greenhouse gas emissions in the city, according to the city of Charlotte.

In response to this, and as part of a larger effort to make Charlotte a low-carbon city by 2050, the city has launched a "voluntary building energy performance benchmarking program" called Power Down the Crown. The program is meant to help business owners as they track and ultimately reduce energy usage.

Note: The attached video originally aired at an earlier date.

The goal is simple: By 2030, the city wants to reduce energy use per square foot by 10% program-wide. Power Down the Crown benchmarking data will be available online for the public to see.

“We are excited about the program’s potential to help building owners across the City of Charlotte,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said in a news release. “Power Down the Crown participants will benefit from lower energy use while contributing to our shared goals of reducing carbon emissions and creating a healthy, resilient Charlotte. We encourage participation as we work together to power down the crown."

Some early participating organizations include Trane Technologies, UNC Charlotte, Honeywell, Central Piedmont Community College, Kimco Realty, Novant Health and Nucor. The city has planned an information session on May 16 for those interested in participating; registrations can be made by emailing PowerDownTheCrown@charlottenc.gov.

The city says benchmarking building energy performance can help measure a building's energy use, track a building's performance over time, and compare the performance to other similar buildings.