Where do the Carolinas stand when it comes to air pollution? 2 reports found different results

Data from the EPA and the American Lung Association suggest different results. Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said context is key.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A recent report from QuoteWizard analyzed air quality data from the EPA and drinking water data from America's Health Rankings to assess how much states are polluting. Among the findings: the Carolinas were among the least polluted states.

South Carolina ranked 41 out of 50 for most polluted states, with an air quality rank of 28 and a drinking water rank of 50. North Carolina ranked 44, with an air quality rank of 33 and a drinking water rank of 50.

For both the air quality and the drinking water rankings, 1 is considered the worst while 50 is considered the best.

America's Health Rankings found that based on 2021 data, both North Carolina and South Carolina had 0% of the population within the year served by community water systems with a "serious drinking water violation."

The EPA data on air quality is based on its Air Quality Index (AQI) measurements from 2022, which consider five pollutants: Ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide.

The report also found South Carolina had 87% "good" air quality days while North Carolina had 88% "good" air quality days, based on 2022 AQI county data.

The report comes as the American Lung Association shared its State of the Air report, saying Mecklenburg County received an "F" grade for ozone pollution.

"While improved and with the fewest number ever of unhealthy days, the metro area continues to have the second poorest air quality in the Southeast," the American Lung Association said in a news release.

WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich noted that context is important when considering air quality.