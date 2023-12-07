Highly anticipated meteor shower to light up night sky Saturday, will it be visible in the Carolinas?

The Perseid meteor shower, considered by NASA to be the best meteor shower of the year, will begin its peak Saturday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stargazers, get ready!

The Perseid meteor shower, considered by NASA to be the best meteor shower of the year, is set to begin its peak Saturday evening.

The Perseids are active from mid-July through the end of August but are most visible in mid-August. The meteors, left behind by the Swift-Tuttle comet, are known for leaving behind

This year, experts say viewers should be treated to a good show, thanks to the waning crescent moon that will be present and only about 10% lit. Last year, a full moon made for poor viewing conditions at the shower's peak.

But while the stars will align for optimal astronomical conditions, the weather in the Carolinas may play a role in how visible the shower will be and for how long.

Perseid meteor shower forecast

The weekend weather should be great with mostly clear skies, but very warm and muggy. Make sure you are ready for the mugginess and mosquitoes, so bring plenty of bug spray to your location to view them.

Also, make sure to get out early before the moonrise in the early morning hours after 3 a.m.

Tips for viewing the meteor shower

While the Perseids are some of the most visible meteors of the year, there are things you should know to get the most out of your viewing experience:

Get to a dark place: the darker your environment, the better as light pollution can have a big impact on how bright the meteors will appear in the sky.

the darker your environment, the better as light pollution can have a big impact on how bright the meteors will appear in the sky. Look to the darkest part of the sky: No matter where you are, looking away from lights can increase your chances of seeing a meteor.

No matter where you are, looking away from lights can increase your chances of seeing a meteor. Be patient: Give your eyes between 10 and 15 minutes to adjust to the darkness. The longer you stay out, the better your chances are to see the predicted five meteors per hour.

Give your eyes between 10 and 15 minutes to adjust to the darkness. The longer you stay out, the better your chances are to see the predicted five meteors per hour. Later is better: Meteors may be more visible past midnight and closer to dawn, so if you really want to see a show, you may have to stay up into the early-morning hours.