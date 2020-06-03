CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Getting ready for another Super Moon this Tuesday Mach 9. This means that the moon will appear 15 percent brighter and 7 percent larger than a normal moon.

The moon does not travel around the earth in a perfect circle so at times it is closer or further away to the center of the earth and that distance fluctuates by about 28 thousand miles.

When the moon is at its closest point to earth it is called the perigee and that's when we see the supermoon. On the inverse, when the moon is at its furthest point away it is called the apogee and that's when we have a micro moon or mini-moon.

March full moon is also known as the Worm Moon. The Native Americans called this the last full moon of winter and the name comes from the worm trails that appeared on the newly thawed ground this time of year. Other names for this moon are the sap moon and crow moon.

This supermoon will turn officially full at 1:48 p.m. but we won’t be able to see it then. So the best times to see this full moon at its fullest around Charlotte will be before the moon sets at 7:55 AM on Monday and then after it rises again at 7:34 p.m. later that evening.

It will get cloudier through the day on Monday so catching it a little earlier Sunday evening or Monday morning may be your best view.



If you end up missing this super full moon, you are in luck. This is one of 3 consecutive super moons. April 8 Supermoon is 200 miles closer to earth and the last one of the year will be May 7 After that we have to wait until April 2021.

