Slack slowly returns to service after outage

If you are relying on it for a work-at-home situation, hold tight for now!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's not just you: Slack went down Tuesday evening, but there are signs of it coming back online.

The company on Twitter said users had been unable to connect to the popular team messaging application. For those who were using it, there are "general performance issues such as message sending failures and timeouts."

People were asked to visit the company's real-time status page for the latest updates. Slack acknowledged the first few issues around 7:53 p.m. EDT with this message:

"Users have reported general performance issues such message sending failures and timeouts. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and will provide an update shortly."

Its last message was at 9:14 p.m. EDT and said there have been improvements in service.

Productivity like Slack, Zoom and Microsoft Teams have exploded in use since the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak as more people have begun working from home.

