Customers say they're having issues with Spectrum service

Customers are reporting issues with their cable service in Charlotte.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spectrum is reporting an outage affecting customers in the Carolinas.

"We are unable to offer an estimated time of repair, but crews are working to restore services as quickly as possible," the company said on its official support channel. "We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

Calls into the WCNC Charlotte newsroom indicate the cable company is having issues with Internet service in the Charlotte area. A message into the Spectrum app, confirmed to customers there was at least an issue impacting the Spectrum TV app.

Downdetector.com, a third-party website that crowdsources messages about outages Internetwide, listed Spectrum as its top outage Thursday afternoon. The website denoted an uptick in outages starting around 2 p.m.

We are aware of an outage affecting customers in the Carolinas. We are unable to offer an estimated time of repair, but crews are working to restore services as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) September 21, 2023

Customers took to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, to ask Spectrum for updates.

WCNC Charlotte viewers who watch the channel via Spectrum, can continue to watch WCNC for free over the air with an antenna. All our local newscasts also stream on WCNC+, which can be streamed online.

Free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

FLASHPOINT

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

LOCKED ON

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

WAKE UP CHARLOTTE

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart