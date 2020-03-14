WASHINGTON — "Some operations will be performed fully remotely while others will continue to be performed in public buildings, but under modified operations, said Mayor Muriel Bowser at a Friday news conference.

DC government confirmed that 53% of the District workforce will be teleworking beginning next week.

They'll join thousands of companies and businesses across the country in implementing a teleworking strategy to protect their employees from contracting and spreading COVID-19.

But how do companies transition their business structures to phase in teleworking while continuing to serve their customers?

Marcus Jacoby, President of Rove, Charlotte-based technology company

We spoke to Marcus Jacoby, President of Rove, a Charlotte-based technology company which does exactly that.

"We literally had a customer yesterday (Tuesday) call us up and say we’ve gone into remote worker policy, Jacoby explained. "In about an hour we had them up and running."

That company had about 50 employees, but Jacoby says he’s been able to get bigger companies up and running on teleworking solutions in about two hours.

"We’re mostly focused around the mid-Atlantic region, all the way up to D.C.," the president of Rove explained. "We have a number of large clients, you can think aerospace that are trying to respond to this in the best manner possible and we’re trying to be there for our clients."

Rove isn’t immune to the coronavirus. Their company has also transitioned to a teleworking structure.

"You know it’s been crazy over the last couple of days, this has hit us all by storm," Jacoby explained.

Rove's CEO Dave Brown told us that their company has been equip for teleworking since its inception four-years-ago. "We have a lot of folks that work throughout the country when working on client projects. Not only from an email and communications perspective but live video collaboration as well."

For more information about how Rove is helping businesses adopt teleworking strategies check out their website.

