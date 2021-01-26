1 arrested in fatal Hickory crash

According to police, the crash happened on Hwy 70 SE near Everett Chevrolet. Police said 61-year-old Leisa Glenn White died as a result of the two-car accident

Police said the suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Lee Walker, was arrested by police on charges of felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless and reckless driving. Walker is being held on a $121,500 secured bond.