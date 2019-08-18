MONROE, N.C. — A deadly accident involving several vehicles was under investigation in Monroe on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Highway 74 and Stafford St.

Police said five vehicles were involved, and there were many patients. One person died, and one person was in critical condition, according to police.

"Working a major traffic accident on US 74 at Stafford St. US 74 West is shutdown. Please use an alternate route and avoid this area," police posted just before 2 p.m. on social media.



The names of the victims were not released pending notification of family.

