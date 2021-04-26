1 dead, 2 seriously injured in east Charlotte crash

CMPD said three people were standing on the side of the road working on a disabled vehicle when they were struck by another vehicle.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and two others seriously injured following a crash in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the crash happened a little after 9:00 p.m. on April 24. Police said their officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision near the 1000 block of Eastway Drive. When they arrived, officers located three pedestrians, a 1997 Dodge Caravan and a 2006 Mercedes-Benz S500 all of which had been involved in the collision.

Police report 69-year-old Adrian Perez, one of the three pedestrians struck during the collision, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified of his death, police confirm.

MEDIC transported the two remaining pedestrians to the hospital to be treated for the serious injuries they sustained as a result of the crash.

CMPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit, DWI Task Force and Crime Scene Search responded to conduct the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates the Dodge Caravan, which was being driven by Adrian Perez, had become disabled in the roadway. Police said Perez was joined by the two other pedestrians in an attempt to assist with the disabled van.

According to police, the Mercedes-Benz, which was travelling north on Eastway Drive, struck all three pedestrians, who were standing at the rear of the van. The Mercedes-Benz then struck the van.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, 51-year-old Antonio Rayvon Garriett was determined not to be impaired, and detectives’ preliminary investigation does not indicate speed was a contributing factor to this collision. Police report Garriett was charged with driving while license revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle and no liability insurance.

