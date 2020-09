I-485 Inner between Exit 30 (I-85) and Exit (32) US-29 was closed for about 3 hours.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed following an overnight crash on I-485 inner, Medic reports.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened at around 3 a.m. I-485 Inner between Exit 30 (I-85) and Exit (32) US-29 was closed for about 3 hours.

Medic reports one person was killed in the crash and says no else was injured.