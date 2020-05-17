x
1 killed in head-on accident in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in York County early Sunday morning.

The accident happened around 5:15 a.m. on Adnah Church Road and Windsong Lane.

The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was driving south on Adnah Church Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Silverado pickup truck head-on traveling north on the same road. The driver of the pickup truck taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Malibu was pronounced dead.

Troopers haven’t released the name of the deceased.

