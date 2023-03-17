Part of I-485 closed after overnight crash, 1 person seriously injured

The crash is expected to clear around 8:30 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Part of I-485 near exit 9 (Andrew Jackson Highway) shut down overnight, due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. and is expected to clear around 8:30 a.m.

All four lanes of I-485 outer are closed 2 miles after exit 9. DriveNC advises traffic to use the left when traveling through the area.

According to Medic, 1 person was transported with possible life-threatening injuries.

