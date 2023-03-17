x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Part of I-485 closed after overnight crash, 1 person seriously injured

The crash is expected to clear around 8:30 a.m.
Credit: alex_schmidt_13 - stock.adobe.co

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Part of I-485 near exit 9 (Andrew Jackson Highway) shut down overnight, due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. and is expected to clear around 8:30 a.m.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

All four lanes of I-485 outer are closed 2 miles after exit 9. DriveNC advises traffic to use the left when traveling through the area.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

According to Medic, 1 person was transported with possible life-threatening injuries.

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.   
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

More Videos

In Other News

AAA offers 'last resort,' free towing service to prevent drunk driving

Before You Leave, Check This Out