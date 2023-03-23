x
1 person seriously injured in fiery overturned U-Haul truck accident

The accident happened around 3 a.m.
Credit: WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured in an overnight accident on Freedom Drive and I-277. 

The accident was reported around 3 a.m. A U-Haul Truck overturned and caught fire on I-277 inner at Wilkinson Blvd.

The exit ramp going onto Freedom Drive is blocked until further notice. 

