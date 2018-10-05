LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - An 11-year-old girl was killed after a Thursday morning wreck on I-75 south of Atlanta.

Officials said a Mercury Mountaineer SUV flipped multiple times and ejected all nine passengers, which included seven children and two adults.

The driver of another vehicle involved, a Nissan Sentra, was injured but not ejected.

The wreck happened near Bill Gardener Parkway, and Georgia State Patrol and HERO units are on the scene. Helicopters were called in to airlift some victims.

Traffic heading both north and south on the interstate was impacted as of 9 am. By 10 am, all southbound lanes had been reopened, with several northbound lanes remaining blocked.

