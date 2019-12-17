CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were injured in a crash at I-485 and Wilkinson Bouelvard in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, Medic said.

Emergency crews responded to a crash at the inner loop ramp to Wilkinson Boulevard from I-485 around 6:45 a.m. According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was involved in the wreck.

The ramp from I-485 inner loop to Wilkinson Boulevard is currently closed while crews investigate the crash and clear the scene.

Medic said one person was rushed to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person was also taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't life-threatening. Troopers have not said what caused the crash.

