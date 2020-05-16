2 killed in separate accidents in Gastonia on same road

The accidents occurred Friday night and Saturday morning on South New Hope Road.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating two separate accidents where two people were killed on the same road.

Gastonia Police responded to an accident at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of South New Hope Road.

Chadwick Rush was driving a Honda motorcycle north on South New Hope Road when Marcus Taylor collided with him who was driving a Ford Edge while pulling out his driveway and turning left onto the road.

Rush hit the side of Taylor’s Ford and was thrown off his motorcycle. He was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone who witness the accident is asked to contact Officer P.S. Beaver at 704-842-5165 or Officer C.J. Bain at 704-842-5166.

The second accident occurred at 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Police were called to the intersection of South New Hope Road Avenue. Victoria Hanif was driving a 2011 Honda Accord south on South New Hope Road at an excessive speed, police say.

Hanif ran off the right side of the road, hit a fire hydrant, and a commercial sign before her vehicle flipped. Hanif was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Any witnesses of the second accident are asked to contact Officer Bain at 704-842-5166