2-month-old killed in head-on accident, 3 others injured

Statesville Police say the accident happened Thursday evening on Museum Road.

An infant was killed and three others were injured after a head-on accident in Statesville Thursday evening.

According to Statesville police, Jaheim Simpson was traveling in the 1200 block of Museum Road when his vehicle veered left into oncoming traffic. Simpson’s vehicle collided head-on with a vehicle being driven by Tanisha Lashay Marshall.

Police said Simpson had two passengers in his vehicle, two-month-old Jamaree Simpson and two-years-old Maari Simpson.

Jamaree Simpson died as a result of her injuries, police said.

Statesville Police said Jaheim Simpson is currently in a stable yet, critical condition at Baptist Hospital. Marshall and Maari Simpson are also were taken to a local hospital. Marshall is in stable condition.