YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Three people were killed, and one person was seriously hurt after a three-car accident in York County Saturday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on McConnells Hwy at Triple Creek Drive around 10:30 p.m.

According to troopers, a Honda and a Subaru were traveling in the same direction when the Subaru sideswiped the Honda causing the Honda to crash into a pole. A third car in the opposite direction hit the Subaru head-on.

Amara Stagg, 16, of McConnells was the front seat passenger in the vehicle struck head-on. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of that vehicle, 15-year-old Ashton Dickey of Tega Cay, was flown to Charlotte where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, 29-year-old Wesley Kyle Blain of Blacksburg, crossed the center line, striking Stagg and Dickey. Blain was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Caitlin Copeland, barn manager and trainer at StoneRidge Farm, said the Honda crashed through the front of the fence on the farm’s property, making it the ninth time this year she said someone has run off the road and hit the fence.

"We're not surprised when people go through the fence anymore,” she said. “It’s just a regular, monthly thing nowadays.”

Copeland said it’s heartbreaking that it had to come to this after so many wrecks in one spot.

"I can't imagine what their families and friends are feeling,” she said. “You know, we've got young girls here and some of them here are the same age, so I just, it's heartbreaking. It makes you sick to your stomach, really."

Copeland said she hopes authorities take a look at making that stretch of McConnells Highway a no passing zone and lower the speed limit.

She’s now urging drivers to pay more attention when on the road.

"Slow down, please, and pass with care,” Copeland added. "Somebody's life is not worth getting to your destination a few minutes quicker."

SCHP was investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

Stick with NBC Charlotte for updates.