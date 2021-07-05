33-year-old killed in west Charlotte hit-and-run crash

A 46-year-old woman was arrested in this case. Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors for the suspect, police report.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in west Charlotte late Sunday evening, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the crash happened in the 2600 block of West Boulevard shortly before 11:40 p.m. Sunday evening,

Police said a pedestrian, 33-year-old Rinnell Curry, sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash but was later pronounced dead.

The initial investigation indicates the victim was standing away from her vehicle and in the roadway when a black 2013 Chrysler 300 struck her and then fled the scene.

Detectives were able to obtain information on the vehicle and located the vehicle at the suspect’s home shortly after the crash. This led to the identification and subsequent arrest of a 46-year-old woman.

Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors for the suspect, police report. It is unknown if impairment is a factor for the victim, but toxicology results are pending. The suspect has been charged with driving while license revoked, DWI, felony death by motor vehicle and felony hit and run.



Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

