ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 36-year-old was killed in a car crash in Rock Hill Saturday evening.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the crash happened at around 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of South Heckle Blvd.

Police said the driver of a green 2000 Ford Mustang and a black 2005 Saturn were involved in the collision.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Piedmont Medical Center with serious injuries. The 36-year-old front seat passenger of the Saturn was transported to Piedmont Medical Center with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

The Rock Hill Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to investigate the collision.

