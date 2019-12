GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A four-vehicle accident backed up traffic at Highway 74 and Interstate 85 on Thursday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the ramp from 74 to 85 northbound at exit 10B.

Highway Patrol said the crash may have been related to a chase involving Ranlo Police and a motorcycle that happened around the same time.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.