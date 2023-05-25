Truck carying mobile home crashes, blocks I-485 in west Charlotte

The road is expected to reopen around 12:30 p.m., according to NCDOT.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The inner loop of Interstate 485 is backed up for miles after a tractor-trailer carrying a mobile home crashed on Thursday morning, officials said.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-485 near exit 12 for Moores Chapel Road, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries, Medic said.

The road is expected to reopen around 12:30 p.m., according to NCDOT.

@wsoctv @wcnc @WBTV_News



Stay far away from 485 near Moores Chapel. Tractor-trailer hauling a mobile home went across the median into oncoming traffic and the whole interstate is blocked. pic.twitter.com/1DOykKtQGx — Jason Habbal (@JasonHabbal) May 25, 2023

Officials are asking people to seek alternate routes at this time.

Check back as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts