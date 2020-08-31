6 hurt in wrong-way crash involving Medic ambulance on I-277

A Medic ambulance was on the inbound lanes of I-277/Independence Boulevard when it was hit head-on by a pickup truck early Monday. Four people were seriously hurt.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six people were injured in a wrong-way crash involving a Medic ambulance on I-277 near uptown Charlotte early Monday morning, officials said.

According to Medic, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the inbound lanes of Independence Boulevard/I-277. Medic said a pickup truck was driving the wrong way and crashed head-on into the ambulance.

Four people inside the pickup truck were rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Medic said two employees were inside the ambulance at the time fo the crash. Both are expected to be OK and suffered injuries that aren't life-threatening. No patients were in the ambulance at the time of the crash.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not released any further information at this time.