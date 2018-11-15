CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both AAA and the TSA are expecting a record 30.6 million passengers to travel during a 12-day window around Thanksgiving.

The busiest days to fly are expected to be Friday, November 16 and Sunday, November 25.

The Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expecting a seven percent increase in travelers over last year.

According to TSA, there are some simple things we can all do to make travel easier.

"Number one, arrive early, number two prepare, and number three never under any circumstances ever try to bring a firearm through one of our security checkpoints," one TSA member said.

They are planning to be staffed up to ensue an efficient passenger process.

The roads will be just as busy. AAA predicts more than 2.2 million people across the Carolinas will drive for the Thanksgiving holiday. That's the most since 2005.

CMPD cautions, this time of year they have a spike in the number of fights and fiction between fellow travelers.

"Everybody at the airport is not a competitor," CMPD Captain Nathan King said. "They are another family trying to enjoy the holidays just like you."

