DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — NCDOT says a vehicle crash closed all I-85 South lanes near a Davidson county exit.

The closure is at Exit 102/Lake Road and it's not expected to open again until 2:00 pm.

Here's the detour from NCDOT: Traffic must take Exit 103 (NC-109). Turn left onto NC-109 South. Turn right onto US-64 West. Turn left onto the ramp to enter I-85 South at Exit 96.

