Accident on Davidson Highway causing major delays

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on NC-73 Davidson Highway Westbound between Kannapolis Parkway and Odell School Rd, is causing major delays.

Odell School Rd, Harris Rd, and Poplar Tent Rd are all affected by this traffic buildup.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

