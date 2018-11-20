CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A record 30-million passengers are expected to fly between Monday, November 19 and the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

TSA is expecting to screen 2.5 million passengers each day, and with more people comes the chance of more crime.

According to police, they see an uptick of thieves taking advantage of unsuspecting travelers this time of year.

WCNC has reported on police activity at the Charlotte Douglas International airport, like the officer involved shooting at the airport parking deck this summer.

"When you add more people you have more challenges," said Jack Christine, the deputy aviation director for the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Christine said when you have more people passing through this hub airport, crime can come along with the growth. But he and his team are working to make it more difficult for criminals to thrive.

Car break-ins happen, theft happens -- all types of crime happens at the airport, but as the airport grows, so does security. More cameras and more officers are being added.

NBC Charlotte found out there have been numerous security enhancements recently. This includes increasing CMPD officers by 87.5 percent and increased security camera coverage by 165 percent since 2015, adding additional lighting at parking facilities and the inclusion of Code Blue phones in all parking decks.

In the most recent incident reports at the airport from May through August of this year, CMPD reported more than 300 incidents. Some reports include luggage theft, stolen items and weapons caught being sent through TSA check points.

"Crime stats here are remarkably low," CMPD Providence Division Captain, Nathan King said. King is charged with leading the police presence at the airport.

King says creating a safe environment for all travelers is a work in progress.

"Part of it is just us having to stay on top of the growth," he said. "The more people you bring in, the more challenges you have.

