All lanes of I-85 closed near Kings Mountain due to crash, officials say

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in both directions are closed in Kings Mountain due to a crash, officials say.

The incident occurred on I-85 near Battleground Road. The road is expected to reopen by 7 p.m.

Drivers traveling South on I-85 are advised to take Exit 4 (US 29) and head South for 4.3 miles to re-access I-85.

Drivers traveling North on I-85 are advised to take Exit 106 (US 29) Turn left and head North for 4.3 miles to re-access I-85.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to authorities for more information on this incident.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

