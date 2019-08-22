CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least one person has been transported for serious injuries following a multiple-vehicle crash on I-85 South at the Sugar Creek Road Exit, Medic reports.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash involves a tour bus from New York and multiple other vehicles. At least one person has been transported for serious injuries, Medic said.

Medic reports an additional 12 patients with non-life-threatening injuries will be transported to University using Medic’s mass casualty bus.

Drivers in the area should expect major delays in the area.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

Planned Parenthood warns of more unintended pregnancies, STDs after leaving program

Taylor Swift says she plans to re-record her songs' masters

Electoral College members can pick who they want for president, court rules

California king salmon make comeback after drought