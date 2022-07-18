Authorities cracking down on speeders this week

Law enforcement agencies in both North and South Carolina are joining a campaign to reduce speeding.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Authorities are cracking down on speeders this week. Through a multi-state campaign called 'Operation Southern Slow Down,' there will be a heavier law enforcement presence along roads in York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

Law enforcement officers worry too many are dying in crashes that could have been prevented if people weren’t speeding.

South Carolina has seen an uptick in deadly car crashes in the last few years. According to the Department of Public Safety, crashes involving death have increased from 928 in 2019 to 965 in 2020 and 1,109 in 2021.

"A lot of those involve younger drivers," Doug Barfield, a spokesperson for the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, said. "We want younger drivers to be aware of the consequences of high-speed crashes. We’re just trying to slow people down.”

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is moving deputies off their regular shifts this week so they can patrol roads and highways. Drivers are warned not to go over the posted speed limit.

Doug Barfield said the faster a car is going, the more deadly the crash is likely to be.

Several states, including North Carolina, made a similar commitment to stop speeders this week.