CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The outer loops of Interstate 485 are reopened at Johnston Road after a multiple vehicle crash near Ballentyne Friday.

During the closure, delays stretched beyond the exit for South Blvd.

Both the Charlotte Fire Department and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded.

Medic says they transported at least two patients to an area hospital for treatment. One patient is said to have suffered serious injuries and another suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers were advised to use Pineville-Matthews Road or Ballantyne Commons Parkway as alternate routes.

Law enforcement asked drivers to avoid the area until the scene was clear.

The inner loop lanes remained open following the crash.

It was not immediately known how soon the outer loop lanes would be reopened.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known as the investigation continues.

