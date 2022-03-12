Police: Alleged bank robber dies in crash after police chase

The sheriff’s office said in a statement on Friday that the man was suspected of several bank robberies in South Carolina.

NASHVILLE, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say they'll share more information about a police chase of a suspected bank robber that ended with the suspect dying in a car crash.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the crash occurred on Friday night on I-95 near Nashville, North Carolina.

On March 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone will hold an in-person press conference regarding last... Posted by Nash County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 12, 2022





The sheriff’s office said in a statement on Friday that the man was suspected of several bank robberies in South Carolina. A statement on Saturday referred to him as an “alleged two-state bank robbery suspect.”

Authorities have not identified the suspect or the banks that the man allegedly robbed.

MORE ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts