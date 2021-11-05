x
Broken water main reported in south Charlotte

Charlotte Water responded Tuesday to a broken water main at the corner of Queens Road West and Westfield Road, near Freedom Park and Myers Park Country Club.

Charlotte Water crews are responding to reports of a broken water main in south Charlotte's Myers Park neighborhood.

Charlotte Water said the break was reported at the intersection of Queens Road West and Westfield Road, near Freedom Park and the Myers Park Country Club. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have closed at least one lane of the road while crews assess the situation and make repairs. Drivers are told to use Park Road or Selwyn Avenue as alternate routes around the closure. 

Charlotte Water has not said how many customers' water service is impacted by the broken main. Charlotte Water customers can click here to report an outage or any other issue with their water service.

