Brookshire Boulevard to temporarily close due to railroad repairs

According to NCDOT, the closure will be in place for 24 hours, weather permitting
Credit: WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Part of Brookshire Boulevard is scheduled to close Monday night to perform scheduled railroad maintenance. 

CSX Railroad crews will be replacing railroad ties at the crossing, then resurfacing the road.

According to NCDOT, the closure will be in place from Monday, December 12 at 7 p.m. to Tuesday, December 13 at 7 p.m, weather permitting. 

Drivers going southbound will be detoured from Brookshire Blvd to Lawton, Rozzelles Ferry, and North Hoskins roads, returning to Brookshire Blvd. Northbound drivers will follow this detour in reverse.

