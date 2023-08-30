School bus fails to yield, two hurt in crash, NC troopers say

A school bus driver failed to yield and crashed into a Ford pickup truck near U.S. 70 in Burke County Wednesday morning, Highway Patrol said.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a crash caused by a school bus that failed to yield in Burke County Wednesday morning, North Carolina state troopers said.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a school bus and a 2003 Ford Ranger at the intersection of U.S. 70 and Malcolm Boulevard, just west of Connelly Springs, around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 30. Troopers said the bus was attempting to turn left onto U.S. 70 when the driver failed to yield and hit the pickup truck.

Troopers said the bus was carrying two students from Valdese Elementary School at the time of the crash. Neither child nor the bus driver were hurt in the crash. Two people in the truck were taken to UNC Health Blue Ridge with minor injuries. The bus driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

