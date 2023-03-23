School bus driver cited for crash in Burke County Thursday

Five students and two adults were on the bus when the driver ran off the road and hit a tree. No one was seriously hurt, state troopers said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A driver was cited after a Burke County school bus ran off the road and crashed into a tree Thursday morning, state troopers said.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a school bus on Johnson Bridge Road in the Morganton area near Paige Street around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Troopers said the bus was traveling north when the driver went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

There were five children and two adults on the bus at the time of the crash. Troopers said the kids and adults were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.

The bus driver, who hasn't been named, was cited for failing to maintain lane control.

Burke County Public Schools confirmed the bus serves East Burke Middle School, East Burke High School and Ray Childers Elementary School.

No further details were made available by the district or Highway Patrol.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts