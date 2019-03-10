CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some I-77 drivers may be in for a rude awakening on Thursday.

Exit 11B will be closed; that's the busy ramp from southbound I-77 to westbound I-277 in uptown.

Hundreds of drivers use that exit every day, so the shutdown is sure to cause some traffic congestion.

Drivers will have to use the eastbound detour to northbound North Graham Street. Traffic will then take the entrance ramp to westbound I-277 at West 12th street to access westbound I-277.

Here is the detour map:

Exit 11B is expected to close for two months.

