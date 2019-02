CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in east Charlotte Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Eastway between Weldon Avenue and Commercial Avenue near The Plaza is expected to be closed until around 9:30 while Duke Energy crews replace the pole and restore power. A little over 100 customers are without power because of the crash.

Medic said three people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.