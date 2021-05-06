Everything you need to know about the Catawba River Bridge construction on I-77

Both northbound and southbound traffic along this section of I-77 will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes to maintain traffic flow in both directions.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, May 6, I-77 southbound will be closed in York County, South Carolina, for major renovations to the Catawba River bridge.

As with most construction projects, there's a lot of confusion about how it will work or affect traffic. WCNC Charlotte verifies some of the claims online and is letting you know what's true and what's not.

Our sources for all of these are the South Carolina Department of Transportation and the York County Sherriff’s Office.

1. Can I still use Catawba River for boating, tubing or fishing?

According to the York County Sherriff’s Office, we can verify you can use the river during this time. However, the seven major river access points will be closed from Tega Cay to Rock Hill for the duration of the project.

Bottom line: If you plan to use the river, you'll have to go north of this area to access the water

2. If there's an accident, can an ambulance or tow truck get to it with the closures in place?

Yes. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews will be able to access crashes in the work zone during construction.

If you are involved in an accident and no one is hurt, officials are asking you to move to the nearest emergency lane and wait for law enforcement to help.

3. Will the northbound side of I-77 get renovations following the southbound closure?

According to Leland Colvin with SCDOT, yes; however, there is no specific date for when those renovations will take place.

If there's something online you'd like the WCNC Charlotte VERIFY team to look into, send us an email. The address is verify@wcnc.com.