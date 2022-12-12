Charlotte residents can ride holiday-themed CATS bus for free

If the Holiday Bus shows up on your route, you’re in luck. Your ride will be fare-free.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents listen up!

A Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus decked in a festive and wintry design is providing fare-free trips for riders through Jan. 7, 2023.

CATS is asking people to share their pictures of the holiday bus with CATS on Twitter (@CATSRideTransit), Instagram (@RideCATS) and Facebook (@Charlotte Area Transit System).

We are spreading holiday cheer all around town with our Holiday Bus! All trips are fare-free if this decked out bus shows up on your route. pic.twitter.com/4yCZqmMK8m — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) December 9, 2022

