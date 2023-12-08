CATS bus route changes and street closures ahead of the Panthers first preseason game

Here's what you need to know about getting around Uptown on Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're going to be in Uptown Saturday, you're going to want to plan in advance.

Ahead of the Panthers' preseason home opener against the Jets, there will be some road closures and bus route changes.

A portion of S. Graham Street going into Brooklyn Village Avenue will be closed off and S. Mint Street will be closed from Carson Stree to W. MLK Jr. Boulevard.

CATS is also reminding people to check bus routes for changes on Saturday.

Bus routes 1,5,7,16,22,26 and 35 will skip some stops today between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Many of these stops are along College Street and North and South Tryon Streets. Be sure to check the CATS app to help you get around.

So, make sure you plan ahead and opt to take the light rail or walk, if possible.





