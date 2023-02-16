CATS wants your input on the upcoming microtransit initiative

There are three in-person meetings open to the public and three virtual meetings, which can be watched on YouTube.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is hosting multiple meetings in March to hear from the public on its microtransit initiative.

As WCNC Charlotte has previously reported, CATS will be using its mobile app to allow customers the ability to hail an on-demand ride through the microtransit program. The trips are curb-to-curb and restricted to select zones.

CATS received $750,000 through federal funding last June to help implement the program.

Now, the microtransit initiative is coming to the towns of Huntersville, Davidson and Cornelius. CATS has scheduled several meetings to focus on the proposed strategy to replace the Village Rider routes 97, 98 and 99 with its microtransit services.

‌CATS urges anyone in need of accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or translation services to contact CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433 ahead of the meeting.

There are three in-person meetings open to the public:

Tuesday, March 7 at Huntersville Town Hall at 101 Huntersville-Concord Road, Huntersville from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8 at Davidson Town Hall at 251 South St., Davidson from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 16 at Cornelius Town Hall at 21445 Catawba Ave., Cornelius from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CATS is also hosting three virtual meetings, all of which can be watched on the CATS YouTube page: