CATS increasing frequency on some routes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-area transit is making some changes to its bus routes.
Starting Monday, several routes will increase trip frequency on weekdays.
Sprinter – Airport
o Improves to 15-minutes between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• Route 6 – Kings Drive
o Improves to 20-minutes between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
• Route 16 – South Tryon
o Improves to 15-minutes between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• Route 27 – Monroe Road
o Improves to 15- minutes between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Trip times on the following routes will be adjusted to improve running times for customers: Route 2 – Ashley Rd, Route 12 – South Blvd, Route 30 – Woodlawn/Scaleybark, Route 50 – URP/CIC, Route 54 – University Research Park, Route 55 – Westinghouse, Route 56 – Arrowood, Route 57 – Archdale, and Route 60 - Tyvola.
Riders can learn more about the schedule adjustments by calling CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433(RIDE).
Learn more about the health-safety measures CATS has implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.