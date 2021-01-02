CATS increasing frequency on some routes

Sprinter – Airport

o Improves to 15-minutes between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

• Route 6 – Kings Drive

o Improves to 20-minutes between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

• Route 16 – South Tryon

o Improves to 15-minutes between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

• Route 27 – Monroe Road

o Improves to 15- minutes between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.



Trip times on the following routes will be adjusted to improve running times for customers: Route 2 – Ashley Rd, Route 12 – South Blvd, Route 30 – Woodlawn/Scaleybark, Route 50 – URP/CIC, Route 54 – University Research Park, Route 55 – Westinghouse, Route 56 – Arrowood, Route 57 – Archdale, and Route 60 - Tyvola.