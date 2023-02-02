You can ride CATS transit for free this Saturday

Transit Equity Day is a nationally recognized day to promote equity and accessibility in public transit.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced that on Saturday, Feb. 4, all CATS bus routes, paratransit, the LYNX Blue Line and the City LYNX Gold Line will be fare-free in honor of Transit Equity Day.

Transit Equity Day is a nationally recognized day to promote equity and accessibility in public transit. CATS said this day serves to honor the legacy of the civil rights activist, Rosa Parks on what would have been her 110th birthday.

"Rosa Parks’ courageous act of defiance, against segregation and discrimination, was a historically significant moment in the fight for equal treatment for Black Americans," CATS said in a news release. "Transit Equity Day serves as a lasting way to commemorate her legacy in creating fair and equitable transit across the nation."

