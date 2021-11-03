x
CATS will briefly halt light rail and streetcar service

CATS said the LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will be out of service on Nov. 13 and 14.
Credit: WCNC
File photo of a CATS light rail train in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced Wednesday that it will briefly halt light rail and streetcar service to conduct annual maintenance on the LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line.

CATS said the LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will be out of service on Nov. 13 and 14.  

Alternate Transit Service: LYNX Connector and CityLYNX Connector Bus Service

All light rail and streetcar stops will be accessible via LYNX Connector and CityLYNX Connector bus service.  Each station will have signage directing you to the nearest bus stop.  CATS will be using many existing bus stops for the LYNX and CityLYNX Connector Service.  Look for the bus stops that say "LYNX Connector" near the LYNX Blue Line and “CityLYNX Connector” near the CityLYNX Gold Line. 

