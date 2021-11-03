CATS will briefly halt light rail and streetcar service

CATS said the LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will be out of service on Nov. 13 and 14.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced Wednesday that it will briefly halt light rail and streetcar service to conduct annual maintenance on the LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line.

CATS said the LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will be out of service on Nov. 13 and 14.

CATS is proposing a major refinement to the Silver Line alignment on Monroe Road! This proposed change is 1 of 5 refinements along the LYNX Silver Line alignment. Give us your feedback by visiting https://t.co/oKvXuMwWMu. pic.twitter.com/QsykO45MSw — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) November 2, 2021

Alternate Transit Service: LYNX Connector and CityLYNX Connector Bus Service

All light rail and streetcar stops will be accessible via LYNX Connector and CityLYNX Connector bus service. Each station will have signage directing you to the nearest bus stop. CATS will be using many existing bus stops for the LYNX and CityLYNX Connector Service. Look for the bus stops that say "LYNX Connector" near the LYNX Blue Line and “CityLYNX Connector” near the CityLYNX Gold Line.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts