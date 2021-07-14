x
Gas leak shuts down section of Central Avenue in east Charlotte

Central Avenue is blocked between Lansdale Drive and North Sharon Amity Road due to a gas leak.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A busy section of Central Avenue in east Charlotte is closed due to a gas leak, the Charlotte Fire Department said. 

According to Charlotte fire officials, emergency crews were called to the 4600 block of Central Avenue, near the intersection with North Sharon Amity Road, around noon. 

As of 2 p.m., the road remains closed. Charlotte fire has not said when the road will reopen. Drivers should avoid the area until crews are able to repair the broken line. 

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Piedmont Natural Gas to find out what caused the leak.

